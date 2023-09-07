Dog pets cat in viral video. Watch how it ends

A video of a cat and a dog has gone crazy viral on social media and is leaving people with a smile. The video shows the cat getting some pets from its human as well as its furry friend. However, the pooch did something that annoyed the cat, and it expressed its displeasure with a ‘meow’. The image shows the dog petting its furry friend. (X/@buitengebieden)

The now-viral video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the handle @buitengebieden with the caption, “Dog petting a cat.”

The video opens to show a dog and a cat sitting together. The feline’s human gives it some back rubs. The dog then copies its human, and it, too, starts giving some pets to the feline. However, things take a turn when the dog playfully tries to bite the cat’s ear. The cat lets out a loud ‘meow’ to express its displeasure.

Watch the video capturing the dog and the cat here:

The video was shared on September 2 on X. It has so far accumulated close to nine million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a cat and a dog:

“The cat was like yo! What exactly is your plan though?” posted an X user.

Another added, “The cat was like, bruh I don’t need you to pet me.”

“My dog likes to do this to his four cat furriends!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “‘Ok ok ok enough already’,” echoing the sentiments of the cat.

“The petting got kinda rough,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Cat was cool till the teeth came out!”

What are your thoughts on this video of a cat and a dog?

