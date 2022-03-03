Dog plays with toddlers in this super adorable video. People call it ‘sweet’

The videos that show sweet moments of interactions between dogs and babies are always amazing to watch. Those are the videos that also have the power to almost instantly uplift people’s moods. Just like this video shared on Reddit that shows a dog entertaining two toddlers. There is a chance that the video will not only make you smile but may also make you say aww too.

“Always up for a good time!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a space inside a house that looks like a hallway. While the babies are seen sitting at one end of the hallway, the dog is seen standing on the other. Within moments, the babies start crawling towards the furry creature who excitedly starts jumping and playing with them.

Take a look at the video and don’t forget to turn up the volume:

The video has been posted on Reddit about six hours ago. Since being posted, the share is slowly amassing upvotes from Reddit users. Till now, it has gathered more than 800 upvotes. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments. Many couldn’t stop mentioning the sweet gesture of the dog towards the babies.

“That's the best thing I've seen all day. Well done,” wrote a Reddit user. “Everyone is just having fun. This is so good! And that is a good doggo, he/she knows how to play with little ones,” shared another. “Lol the dog is just like ‘oh look they’re in play position’,” commented a third. “What a sweet doggie,” posted a fourth. A few others expressed the same notion too.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful video?