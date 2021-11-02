Home / Trending / Dog runs across hallway, its floppy ears bounce on beat. Watch
“Ain’t nothing gonna break my stride”, said the lyrics to the song - to the beats of which, the stylish Doberman jumpily jogged towards the camera.
The playful Doberman doggo jumps towards the camera, its floppy ears bouncing on beat.&nbsp;(instagram/@doberman.dobi)
The playful Doberman doggo jumps towards the camera, its floppy ears bouncing on beat. (instagram/@doberman.dobi)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:30 AM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

No matter what day or time it may be, our pets are always happy to see us. And that little run that they make when we call their name and they want to make their way to us as quickly as possible? Simply adorbs.

In this video that has gone viral on Instagram, we can see a cute Doberman standing in a hallway - lost in its own thoughts. It is seen carrying something in its mouth, possibly a ball that it had just played ‘fetch’ with.

The background music, however, covers the fact that the dog's human had possibly called its name out which made it realise that it was time for it to run towards its parent. “Ain’t nothing gonna break my stride”, said the lyrics to the song - to the beats of which, the stylish pooch jumpily jogged towards the camera.

But what was most special in this video was the fact that when the adorable doggo was running, we see how its floppy ears cutely bounce around with each of its steps.

“Those are the happiest ears I've ever seen”, reads the caption to this post.

Watch the heartwarming video right here: +

Having raked up over 4.5 million views on Instagram so far, the viral video continues to gain more and more popularity with dog lovers all over the world.

“The ears!”, said an Instagram user, “I’m screaming” - followed by many laughing emojis. Another wrote: “waking up to this every day”.

What do you think about this floppy-eared pooch?

