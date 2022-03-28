Dog stolen months ago gets reunited with family. Watch heartwarming video

Dogs are such precious animals and are like a family to their humans. Losing a dog or it being stolen can be really traumatic for the human as well as the dog. Videos of dogs reuniting with its owners are really heartwarming to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows one such reunion. It will melt your heart and leave you teary-eyed.

The video was uploaded by the page Canines two days ago and it has got 4.12 lakh views so far. “This just made my day,” says the text on the video. In the video, it is explained through texts that the dog, which is named Cow, was found tied to a fence outside a shelter. The shelter tried to find a new family for the dog but found something even better. They found the dog’s old family from where he had been stolen some months ago. The dog gets so excited to meet them and is seen jumping with joy. The dog and the family look really happy together after being reunited.

“All the feels!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So, someone stole him and abandoned him! Why are there so many horrible people in this world! So happy he was reunited with his family! Brought tears to my eyes!” commented an Instagram user. “Omg he was so happy to see his family!” said another. “So glad he’s back with his family. The kids were probably devastated when he was lost. You could tell how happy he was to be back with them,” posted a third.

The video was originally posted on Instagram by Louisiana SPCA, an animal shelter.

What do you think about this heartwarming video?