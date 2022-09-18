Dog thinks being off leash means he needs to take his human for a walk. Watch

Videos of puppies and dogs being their absolutely adorable selves and going about their days are available all over the Internet. And one such video has recently been shared on TikTok and later re-shared on an Instagram page. The dog video has been going all kinds of viral and for the cutest of reasons. “He takes his job very seriously.” reads the caption to this dog video. The video opens to show a woman taking her dog for a walk outdoors. However, this isn’t it as she begins to narrate exactly what happens every time she takes the little munchkin on a walk while keeping him on a leash.

This is where the most hilarious part of the video comes in and netizens have been watching it on loop because of it. The woman then narrates how the dog hasn’t fully grasped the concept of how he is just supposed to walk all by himself when he is let free. We won’t give away more than this. So take a look at the dog video for yourself to see what happens when the woman lets her dog walk by himself.

Watch it here:

The video has been shared on Instagram on August 18 and has received over 5.85 lakh likes on it as of now.

“Dogs are too precious,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Seems normal to me,” reads another supportive comment. “Absolutely not what I was expecting but so much better,” confesses a third.