Dog travels 160 km across Switzerland in one night

An escaped Border Terrier named Lucky made an incredible160-kilometer journey across Switzerland on the eve of the national Swiss holiday which is observed in the country. Her owners had left her in kennels in Bern canton, in Switzerland, but the 14-year-old dog broke out of their. (Also Read: People want to set dog’s ‘musical masterpiece’ as their ringtone)

A Border Terrier travelled 160 kms to Geneva. ((Representational image/ Unsplash))

After covering the tiring journey, Lucky finally had turned up in Geneva the public broadcaster RTS reported. “There was a hole in the fence at the kennel,” Lucky's owner Jennifer Wagner told RTS.

The pooch was discovered early on August 1, close to Lake Geneva. According to RTS, a Geneva resident noticed the animal by the side of the road and called the police.

Since Lucky was microchipped, the police swiftly tracked down her owners, who were in Berlin frantically awaiting news of their escaped pet. Besides a few ticks, Lucky did not appear to have been hurt during her journey.

“There was a hole in the fence at the kennel,” Lucky's owner Jennifer Wagner told RTS while talking about how the dog escaped. "I feel lucky that she is healthy, and did not die, and was not injured. It was a big fright for us," she added.

Wagner believes that her dog received some assistance during her remarkable adventure. She thinks someone drove the friendly dog to Geneva after picking her up. "I don't think it is possible she ran (the whole way). It is 160 kilometres. That is impossible for a dog in such a short time," Wagner said.

