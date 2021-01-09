Dog tries to spark friendship with cat, watch to know what happens next
People love to see the videos capturing different antics of cats or dogs. However, do you know what they love even more? The videos that feature cats and dogs together. Just like these clips that show an interaction between a friendly doggo and a not-so-friendly feline.
Shared on Instagram, the videos may leave you laughing out loud. The first clip shows both the animals sitting on a bed. As the clip progresses, it becomes quite clear that the only thing the doggo wants is to be the kitty’s friend. The second video is the continuation of the first one.
Take a look at the videos to see how the cat reacts:
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 2,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t keep calm while replying to the post. While some sympathised with the dog, others were cheering for team cat. There were a few who were reminded of similar incidents.
“Ugh! Cats,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww. Same in our house,” expressed another. “My kitty friend is like this too, I’ve been trying to make friends for 1.5 years now,” said a third. “Kitty rules,” said a fourth.
What do you think of the videos?
