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‘Dogesh using zebra crossing in Bengaluru’: Pack of dogs crosses road in viral video

Bengaluru's new "Dogesh" gang just dropped a road safety masterclass. Watch these smart pups rule the zebra crossing like total pros.

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 12:59 PM IST
By HT Trending Desk
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Get ready to meet the most law-abiding paws in town. A delightful new video has surfaced online showing a group of smart stray dogs patiently navigating a Bengaluru street by utilising a designated zebra crossing. The internet is completely charmed by their orderly behaviour, proving that these local canines know exactly how to commute safely while winning over thousands of fans online.

A pack of dogs crossing a road in Bengaluru. (Screengrab (X))
A pack of dogs crossing a road in Bengaluru. (Screengrab (X))

“Dogesh using the Zebra crossing, Bengaluru,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though short, the clip is entertaining to watch.

Also Read: Dog spotted standing on classroom table at IIT Bombay: ‘Finally Dogesh bhai got a table’

Captured by a car's dashcam, the video opens with a truck moving ahead in traffic. As the truck clears the intersection, a pack of dogs suddenly comes into view, crossing the street in a remarkably orderly fashion right along the zebra crossing.

Take a look at the video:

Also Read: 'Dogesh bhai se panga nahi': Mumbai street dog blocks Lamborghini, then chases it like a boss

An individual wrote, “These dogs understood the purpose of a zebra crossing. Some humans still think zebra crossings are parking spaces.” Another posted, “Animals have better spatial awareness than humans.”

A third X user expressed, “Dogs of India are more civilised.” A fourth commented, “Dogesh be like : jalwa hai humara.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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