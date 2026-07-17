‘Dogesh using zebra crossing in Bengaluru’: Pack of dogs crosses road in viral video

Get ready to meet the most law-abiding paws in town. A delightful new video has surfaced online showing a group of smart stray dogs patiently navigating a Bengaluru street by utilising a designated zebra crossing. The internet is completely charmed by their orderly behaviour, proving that these local canines know exactly how to commute safely while winning over thousands of fans online.

A pack of dogs crossing a road in Bengaluru. (Screengrab (X))

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“Dogesh using the Zebra crossing, Bengaluru,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though short, the clip is entertaining to watch.

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Captured by a car's dashcam, the video opens with a truck moving ahead in traffic. As the truck clears the intersection, a pack of dogs suddenly comes into view, crossing the street in a remarkably orderly fashion right along the zebra crossing.

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Take a look at the video:

{{^usCountry}} The post prompted a series of remarks, with many saying how the dogs can teach a thing or two to the humans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post prompted a series of remarks, with many saying how the dogs can teach a thing or two to the humans. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “These dogs understood the purpose of a zebra crossing. Some humans still think zebra crossings are parking spaces.” Another posted, “Animals have better spatial awareness than humans.”

A third X user expressed, “Dogs of India are more civilised.” A fourth commented, “Dogesh be like : jalwa hai humara.”