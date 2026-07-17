‘Dogesh using zebra crossing in Bengaluru’: Pack of dogs crosses road in viral video

Get ready to meet the most law-abiding paws in town. A delightful new video has surfaced online showing a group of smart stray dogs patiently navigating a Bengaluru street by utilising a designated zebra crossing. The internet is completely charmed by their orderly behaviour, proving that these local canines know exactly how to commute safely while winning over thousands of fans online.
“Dogesh using the Zebra crossing, Bengaluru,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though short, the clip is entertaining to watch.
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Captured by a car's dashcam, the video opens with a truck moving ahead in traffic. As the truck clears the intersection, a pack of dogs suddenly comes into view, crossing the street in a remarkably orderly fashion right along the zebra crossing.
Take a look at the video:
The post prompted a series of remarks, with many saying how the dogs can teach a thing or two to the humans.{{/usCountry}}
The post prompted a series of remarks, with many saying how the dogs can teach a thing or two to the humans.{{/usCountry}}
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An individual wrote, “These dogs understood the purpose of a zebra crossing. Some humans still think zebra crossings are parking spaces.” Another posted, “Animals have better spatial awareness than humans.”
A third X user expressed, “Dogs of India are more civilised.” A fourth commented, “Dogesh be like : jalwa hai humara.”