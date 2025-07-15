'Dogesh bhai se panga nahi': Mumbai street dog blocks Lamborghini, then chases it like a boss

A video from Mumbai is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms. It shows a surprising and funny moment on a busy street. A street dog is seen confidently walking in front of a bright orange Lamborghini and then chasing it down the road. A Mumbai street dog blocked a Lamborghini casually, leading to a flood of memes and reactions online.(@Arhantt_pvt/Instagram)

Mumbai has become a growing hub for supercar enthusiasts, with luxury vehicles often spotted cruising through its busy streets.

The viral video was posted by @Arhantt_pvt, which quickly gained attention online.

The video starts with the Lamborghini slowly driving on a busy street. Suddenly, a street dog appears in front of the car and refuses to move. As soon as the driver tries to go around, the dog begins to bark and chase the supercar, causing laughter online.

Check out the viral video here:

The video was shared on July 15, 2025, and has since received more than 1.2 lakh views and numerous comments.

Luxury cars may shine in Mumbai, but street dogs walk the streets like they own them. They walk across the roads proudly, not bothered by honking or fancy cars.

Recently, industrialist Gautam Singhania was also spotted driving his new McLaren 750S in Mumbai.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

X users loved the confidence of the dog and called it the "real boss of the road." Many joked that luxury cars may rule big highways, but on Indian streets, it’s the desi dogs who are in charge.

One of the users, @vdvedprakash21, commented, “Dogesh bhai itne bade logo se lafde Q kar raha hai.”

A second user, @ishubhamsakhuja, with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Dogesh bhai ki ilake mein lambo-shambo ki nahi chal sakti.”

A third user, @GaneshaOffice, commented, “Probably in its previous life, he had owned the same coloured Lamborghini.”

Another user, @drketa_mine, commented, “Dogesh bhai be like: Aaj toh jaane deta hu, agli bar hafta de k jana!”

The video is being shared with different comments and funny edits. Some users are even adding background music to match the dog’s bold attitude.