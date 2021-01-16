Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled. Watch

When it comes to housepets who are rewound for climbing high surfaces, cats may be on top of most people's lists. However, here a doggo who is giving kitties a run for their money. Meet Ace, a doggo who reached on top of a roof by climbing a ladder all by himself. A video which shows the cute canine performing this feat has captured netizens' attention. Watching the recording may leave you bamboozled.

This 30-second-long TikTok clip was reshared on Twitter. "I genuinely can't believe this is real," reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording starts with Ace's hooman showing the viewers his roof. He says, "I am up here taking down my lights. Turn around. Ace climbs up this whole ladder by himself, and is now on top of the roof".

The video then cuts to a clip which shows how Ace did this. Check it out here:

A genuinely cant believe this is real pic.twitter.com/ltt5WpmwLZ — euan (@euandonaghy) January 8, 2021

If watching that recording made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has garnered nearly six million views. The tweet in itself has accumulated almost 79,500 retweets and has also earned many comments.

Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "What a legend that dog is".

Another individual wrote, "Hahaha he just wanted to help". "Doggy wants to be a fireman," read one comment under the share.

Many inquired about how the doggo got down. A Twitter user shared this image as a response:

He had to carry him pic.twitter.com/l5aOD3gDOO — James (@jimmydoris1986) January 9, 2021

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

I love the other dog at the bottom , his role as spotter " don't worry lad, I will hold the ladder" — C.A.R.L (@thebeardedC) January 9, 2021

I’ve seen a little terrier do it, the owner was a roof tiler and he took the dog everywhere 👍 he came down on the owners shoulder — Bumpf (@Carl_Bettis) January 9, 2021

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — C I A R A ! ✪✌ (@CiaraLennon__) January 9, 2021

What are your thoughts on this?