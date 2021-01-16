IND USA
The image shows a dog named Ace climbing a ladder. (Twitter/@euandonaghy)
Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled. Watch

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has garnered nearly six million views.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:27 AM IST

When it comes to housepets who are rewound for climbing high surfaces, cats may be on top of most people's lists. However, here a doggo who is giving kitties a run for their money. Meet Ace, a doggo who reached on top of a roof by climbing a ladder all by himself. A video which shows the cute canine performing this feat has captured netizens' attention. Watching the recording may leave you bamboozled.

This 30-second-long TikTok clip was reshared on Twitter. "I genuinely can't believe this is real," reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording starts with Ace's hooman showing the viewers his roof. He says, "I am up here taking down my lights. Turn around. Ace climbs up this whole ladder by himself, and is now on top of the roof".

The video then cuts to a clip which shows how Ace did this. Check it out here:

If watching that recording made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has garnered nearly six million views. The tweet in itself has accumulated almost 79,500 retweets and has also earned many comments.

Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "What a legend that dog is".

Another individual wrote, "Hahaha he just wanted to help". "Doggy wants to be a fireman," read one comment under the share.

Many inquired about how the doggo got down. A Twitter user shared this image as a response:

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this?

