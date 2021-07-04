Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

If you are someone who scrolls through social media platforms after work to get a glimpse of some cute doggos then this happy doggo’s video may just be the right content for you. Shared on Reddit, the clip shows the doggo jumping inside a pool to enjoy a refreshing swim. The video will make you say aww repeatedly.

“Dog learned how to get into pool,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows the doggo jumping into the pool and doing a happy dog paddle.

Take a look at the recording:





Shared some six hours ago, the video has garnered over 2,300 upvotes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo’s happy face. Many were delighted to see the doggo enjoying its swim.

“I watched till the end to see if he could also get out,” said a Reddit user. “Aww that jump into the pool made my heart melt,” commented another. "I only dogpaddle!" wrote a third while voicing the doggo’s probable thoughts.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON