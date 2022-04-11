Doggo tries to protect sibling when it gets scolded by human. Watch cute video

For right about anybody who has grown up with and around their siblings, it is quite common to see how one can stand up for their siblings. But that exact cute emotion and protectiveness can be observed in pets as well. Just like in this one video that has been posted on Instagram and gone quite viral. It involves two cute dog siblings and is enough to bring a smile to your face.

The video opens to show one dog sitting on the floor in front of its human and looking directly at her. It becomes quite evident as the video progresses, that the dog must have done something mischievous a while ago. Its human thus keeps scolding him but in vain as its dog sibling keeps trying to protect it in the cutest way ever.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Oscar and karma khud kitna bhi lad ke but agar koi aur lade to macha dalte hai.” [The doggos named Oscar and Karma keep fighting between themselves but in case someone scolds the other, then they stand up to protect each other.] The caption was complete with a hashtag #oscarnkarma.

Watch the cute dog video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 31 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and that too repeatedly, when they saw the protective doggo. It has also received more than 4.9 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “They are the cutest siblings.” “They are the most sensitive species there is. I love & am truly amazed at how they understand each & every emotion of ours so perfectly well. Unconditional, unmatchable, and purest of pure form of love is what they offer. I love these pooches from the deepest depths of my heart,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Sibling goals.” It was accompanied by the emoji of a red heart.

What are your thoughts on this video? Do you think that these dogs are way too cute as well?