Doggo turns 15, celebrates quinceañera with lookalike cake and tiara. See tweets

Any human or family that has a senior dog, knows exactly how special each of their birthdays are, especially when they are getting older. These are the moments that need celebration on not just their birthday but every day as our furry companions also need all the love and attention that they shower on us. This Twitter post that recently went viral shows how a dog celebrated her 15th birthday in one of the cutest and most unique ways possible.

The viral tweet has been uploaded with a photo that shows the dog sitting happily in front of her birthday cake. But what is the most interesting and hilariously cute part of this post, is that on top of the cake one can see a decoration that looks just like this dog named Daisy. This uncanny yet intentional similarity between the dog and the cake has been making the Internet laugh and adore it at the same time.

Take a look at the tweet right here:

today is Daisy’s 15th birthday :) pic.twitter.com/GeViYiAg6k — demon pussy allegations… (@aznbbgoth) March 1, 2022

The tweet has been posted on March 1 and has gone all kinds of viral since then. It has received more than three lakh likes already and the numbers only keep going up. The viral Twitter post about Daisy the dog's birthday has also received several comments.

“She looks so elegant and so happy and that little paw on the table I'm gonna cry!” posted a Twitter user. “That little smile on her face,” pointed out another individual, followed by a heart-eyed face emoji. “Looks fantastic for 15,” commented a third.

But what's more is that this dog, upon turning 15, also was due for her quinceañera which is a celebration of a girl's 15th birthday. It has cultural roots in Mexico and Southern Europe and is widely celebrated by girls throughout Latin America. So this family obviously had to give her one and even got her a cute little tiara and a gown in order to celebrate this occasion in doggo style. The photo that was shared of this celebration also shows the Daisy the dog with the classic smile on her face:

we had a quince for her and bought a lil dress and tiara and it was a blast 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/egIgaMXfNI — demon pussy allegations… (@aznbbgoth) March 1, 2022

Many users also shared photos from their dogs’ 15th birthday celebrations, just like these:

Cinnamon turned 15 last week. pic.twitter.com/5fmn3uiWcq — VOR (@gscott45) March 1, 2022

Luca was 15 in January ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xxsQAEp6Q7 — M (@MsMariamR) March 1, 2022

What are your thoughts on this viral tweet?