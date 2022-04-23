Dog’s dramatic reaction to pooch brother playing with human is hilarious. Watch

A video of a dog reacting dramatically on seeing its pooch brother getting more attention from its human was recently posted online. The adorably hilarious video about this sibling rivalry has left people amused. Shared on Reddit, the clip is truly entertaining to watch.

“Sometimes getting a little brother isn’t so easy,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog chewing on a toy that its human is holding. The scene, however, quickly changes when another dog enters the picture and tries taking away the toy but fails.

Take a look at how the dog reacts:

The video has been posted over 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. There were also some who expressed their reactions about the cuteness of the doggos.

“Awww but he’s like ‘but I’m cute too!’ Love both their markings and their floof!” wrote a Reddit user. “Cute,” posted another. “My dogs do not play with kongs or rope toys. All I can buy are stuffed toys and tennis balls that they destroy and the Pitbull plays with a children's basketball lol. I wish kongs were desired,” shared a pet parent while talking about a special type of dog toy. To which, the original poster replied, “Yeah I get told I’m lucky with the kongs from other malamute owners too, I tried tennis balls but they are gone in seconds haha. I get maybe three-four throws during fetch sessions and they come back in pieces.”

