Dog’s legs and paws turn yellow because of this sweet reason

Dogs are such adorable animals that make life seem so less complicated. Some dogs love to run through fields and their antics are just too adorable to watch. In a cute photo shared on Twitter, a dog is seen with yellow legs and paws and the reason behind it is quite adorable.

The photo of the dog was posted on the Twitter page We Rate Dogs on Thursday. It has received more than 97,000 likes so far. The photo shows a dog named Sophie and she has a habit of running through fields of dandelions. That is the reason why her paws and legs have turned yellow. Nevertheless, there is a look of content on Sophie’s face. “This is Sophie. She has a classic case of dandelion toes, a rare condition caused by running through fields of dandelions. Luckily it is completely harmless and ridiculously cute. 14/10,” says the caption of the photo.

See the post below:

This is Sophie. She has a classic case of dandelion toes, a rare condition caused by running through fields of dandelions. Luckily it is completely harmless and ridiculously cute. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/DxTaaedcwc — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 13, 2022

The post prompted netizens to post lots of comments. Several users posted photos of their own pets who also have the same habit.

“I’m sorry but this is a duck. Just look at those yellow feet. I followed you for dog pictures. This is unacceptable!” commented a Twitter user.

This Twitter user shared a photo of his dog who also suffered a similar affliction.

In the past, mine has also suffered a similar affliction pic.twitter.com/7dUYo5lSR8 — Dan Cassin (@Dan_Cassin) July 14, 2022

This user shared a picture of their dog who is also named Sophie and she also loves running through fields.

This Sophie understands the need to run through fields 😍 pic.twitter.com/cT5hJvMvmR — Emma (@EmsieWo) July 14, 2022

“I had no idea this was a thing and now I need to find a field of dandelions for my dogs to run through,” posted another individual. “Not to mention a slight case of dandelion nose,” wrote another user.