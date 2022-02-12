Dog’s reaction to not being able to reach a crumb of pizza crust is hilarious

Are you looking for a dog video that can uplift your mood almost immediately? Then here is a clip that may make you very happy. This is a video that shows a dog trying to get to a single piece of pizza crust crumb kept on a table.

Shared on Reddit, the video opens to show a text appearing on the screen. “He can’t figure out how to reach the singular crumb of pizza crust,” it reads. The video then documents the pooch’s efforts to reach that single piece of pizza crumb but without any success. The clip ends with the dog failing and looking at the camera.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling and also make you wish you could help the dog reach its destination:

The video has been posted about 19 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several upvotes. Till now, the post has also gathered nearly 6,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“I lost it when he tried to go for it from the bottom,” wrote a Reddit user. Another individual agreed and commented, “Haha so did I! I was just coming to say the same.”

“My beagle would have jumped on the couch and then stepped onto the table to get that crumb. He was very resourceful when it came to getting food,” shared a third. To which, the original poster replied, “My other beagle definitely does that, but unfortunately this one isn’t as resourceful.” Yet another individual commented, “That ‘help me human’ look.”

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog trying to reach that single piece of pizza crust crumb on a table?