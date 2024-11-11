'Your body, our choice': Deadly MATGA trend emerges as women hit back at Donald Trump's win

After Donald Trump's victory stunned many in the US, fears over abortion rights have grown among women as the Republican leader has supported an abortion ban in the past. In a viral trend, women are using this fear to create videos showing them mockingly adding poison to men's drinks. The videos, which seem to be a response to the rising misogynistic hate, are being called the 'MATGA movement' .(X/@ImMeme0)

This comes after misogynistic phrases like "Your body, my choice" went viral on social media soon after Trump's victory with men messaging random woman online threatening them that their bodies no longer belong to them.

The videos, which seem to be a response to the rising misogynistic hate, are being called the 'MATGA movement' and several videos like that have quickly gone viral on X or TikTok.

What is the MATGA movement?

The "Make Aqua Tofana Great Again" or"MATGA" movement hits out at Trump's popular Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan.

Aqua Tofana refers to 17th century professional poisoner, Giulia Tofana's notorious poison. The Italian woman sold the Aqua Tofana poison supposedly invented by her mother to women who wanted to murder their husbands because of violence at home.

It is said that the poison led to the deaths of more than 600 men before she was caught. Aqua Tofana poison contained deadly ingredients like belladonna and arsenic but is said to have been tasteless and kept in cosmetic bottle to go undetected by husbands.

Take a look at the viral trend here:

The viral videos show women adding unidentified components to a cup of tea or other beverages with a smile on their faces. Other showed them advertising poison rings that can be worn on fingers.

However, ome women also uploaded TikTok videos urging women who are taking part in "MATGA" to think about the consequences of poisoning people. "You do know those videos can be used against you, right? The internet is forever. Also, the 1600s were a lot different than 2024 advancements in detecting poison," read one video.