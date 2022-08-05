Home / Trending / Donkey reacts to human wishing it good morning. Watch adorable video

Donkey reacts to human wishing it good morning. Watch adorable video

trending
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:02 PM IST
The video of the donkey replying to its human wishing it good morning was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the donkey looking at its human.(Instagram/@montethesingingdonkey)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A sweet moment of a donkey reacting to its pet mom saying good morning to it was recently shared online. Since being posted, the clip has turned into a source of happiness for many on Instagram. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the donkey named Monte. “Mawm has been purging the house, so don’t mind her mess. But, GOOD GOSH DANG MORNIN, MAWWWWM! I am so happy to see you! Why? MASH TIIIIIIME. But I had to sing a little quiet so the brudders don’t hear us! My first jog was to get past brudder Jack, but then I heard brudder Ace come thundering behind me! I AM FIRST THOUGH! I am wearing fly boots to protect my delicate legs and skin. I walk and play PERFECTLY FINE,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the wonderful video here.

The video was posted a few days ago and since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many showed their love for the adorable animal.

“Monte, looks like you have to walk a bit to get your meals. So you show up on maws doorstep to get her crack’n and serve you,” commented an Instagram user. “I love him… you are so lucky to have a donkey that expresses himself so well!!!!” shared another. “No matter how my day is going everything just goes away when I hear him singing. It makes me smile everytime. I love him,” commented a third.

Topics
instagram viral video
