‘Don’t make this mistake in Bengaluru’: Man nearly misses train despite leaving 1.5 hours early

A Bengaluru man has shared a cautionary tale for commuters after he nearly missed his train despite leaving around 90 minutes for an eight-kilometre journey to the railway station. His experience has once again sparked a conversation about the city’s unpredictable traffic and the need to keep extra time in hand while travelling.

A Bengaluru man reached the railway station just two minutes before departure after cab delays and heavy traffic. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Taking to Reddit, the man said his train was scheduled to depart from KSR Bengaluru railway station at 7.20 pm. Believing that an hour and a half would be sufficient to cover the relatively short distance, he began looking for a cab. However, things did not go according to plan.

“My train was at 7:20 pm from KSR. I thought booking cab 1.5 hours before would be sufficient time as the station was 8 km far. Haven't got any cab for half an hour and due to traffic reached station at 7:18 pm. Barely boarded the train,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He shared the post with the title, “Don't do this mistake in Bengaluru.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared the post with the title, “Don't do this mistake in Bengaluru.” {{/usCountry}}

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Cab delay adds to Bengaluru traffic woes

According to the Reddit user, a major chunk of his buffer time was lost while trying to secure a cab. He claimed that he could not get one for nearly half an hour. By the time he managed to find a ride, Bengaluru’s traffic further delayed his journey.

Despite being only eight kilometres away from the station, the man eventually reached KSR Bengaluru at 7.18 pm, just two minutes before his train’s scheduled departure.

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He did not elaborate on how he managed to board the train in such a short window, but described the experience as a close call.

Take a look here at the post:

Reddit users react

The post drew reactions from Reddit users, with several people saying that commuters in Bengaluru should account for both cab availability and traffic congestion while planning their journeys.

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“Ninety minutes is never enough here,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Bengaluru traffic teaches you to plan ahead.” A third person said, “Bengaluru traffic is always unpredictable.” Reacting to the narrow escape, another user added, “That must have been stressful.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)