Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits

A new trend has taken over Twitter and it’s got tweeple all excited. As the country goes through a vaccination drive, this trend has people reimagining names of Bollywood films with a little twist. This trend is called ‘vaccine movie titles’.

The hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles has people hilariously changing names of films to include a term associated with vaccination. From ‘Jab We Met’ the title with the twist to ‘Dose-tana’ to ‘Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam’, tweeple have been posting various titles to participate in this trend.

This Twitter user posted several options and urged others to share more suggestions:

Few good ones so far:



Dose-tana,

Vaccine ke side effects,

Vaccine na Milegi Dobara

2 Doses

Hun Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam



Add more guys, tweet with this hashtag



#VaccineMovieTitles — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) June 21, 2021





Others suggested names such as:

“‘Ae Jab Hai Mushkil’ for those who aren’t getting a slot. ‘Prem Ratan Dose Payo’ for those who got jabbed,” tweeted an individual. Another gave a dialogue a twist as part of this trend. “Mere pass gaadi hai, bangla hai, bank balance hai... tumhare pass kya hai? Mere pass vaccine ka slot hai!” they tweeted.

Here are some more tweets on this trend:

While you are making juice.



Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/lhNy2ykBem — Devesh Raj (@devish2) June 21, 2021





Some even gave movie posters a twist:





What do you think about this Twitter trend? What would you suggest as #VaccineMovieTitles?