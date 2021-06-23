Home / Trending / Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits
Someone gave the title Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam a twist.
Dose-tana to Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam: This Twitter trend has people in splits

The hashtag 'Vaccine Movie Titles' has people hilariously changing names of films to include terms associated with vaccination.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:37 PM IST

A new trend has taken over Twitter and it’s got tweeple all excited. As the country goes through a vaccination drive, this trend has people reimagining names of Bollywood films with a little twist. This trend is called ‘vaccine movie titles’.

The hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles has people hilariously changing names of films to include a term associated with vaccination. From ‘Jab We Met’ the title with the twist to ‘Dose-tana’ to ‘Hum Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam’, tweeple have been posting various titles to participate in this trend.

This Twitter user posted several options and urged others to share more suggestions:


Others suggested names such as:

“‘Ae Jab Hai Mushkil’ for those who aren’t getting a slot. ‘Prem Ratan Dose Payo’ for those who got jabbed,” tweeted an individual. Another gave a dialogue a twist as part of this trend. “Mere pass gaadi hai, bangla hai, bank balance hai... tumhare pass kya hai? Mere pass vaccine ka slot hai!” they tweeted.

Here are some more tweets on this trend:


Some even gave movie posters a twist:


What do you think about this Twitter trend? What would you suggest as #VaccineMovieTitles?

Story Saved
