'Double baraat': Gay couple’s wedding video celebrates love, leaves internet in awe

A heartwarming video capturing a gay couple’s double baraat has been gaining widespread attention on Instagram, showcasing an extraordinary display of love, unity, and cultural pride. In the vibrant wedding procession, both grooms can be seen joyfully dancing alongside their families to the energetic beats of dhol, fully immersed in the celebratory spirit of the occasion. Both grooms were seen joyfully dancing to the beats of the dhol.(Instagram/@aka_naach)

The caption accompanying the post reflected this sentiment: “Epic double baraat and boliyan from this wedding. My heart is full from seeing not just the friends, but family members… aunties and uncles, put their historic thoughts aside and celebrate the sons they love so much, and letting them be completely who they want to be.”

Take a look at the video:

Many Instagram users reacted with admiration and appreciation for this heartening display of love and support. One comment read, “Love to see love being celebrated in all forms across all cultures.” Others expressed how meaningful it was to see a same-sex couple receiving the same enthusiasm and blessings traditionally reserved for heterosexual weddings.

A user wrote, “Gay or not gay. Two married people + a lot of Bhangra + shor + family = aheart full of happiness.”

Bulldozer bidai

Earlier, another wedding made headlines with a unique and unconventional entry that broke away from traditional wedding trends. In 2025, couples planning their weddings in India might take inspiration from this distinctive celebration. Instead of the usual band, baaja, and baraat with dhol-tasha and long lines of guests dancing in the middle of the road—often causing traffic jams for hours—this wedding procession chose to do something truly hatke.

From bullock carts to luxury cars, helicopters, and even elephants, grooms have explored creative ways to make their entrances memorable. Some with a quirky sense of humor have even replaced the traditional ghodi with a wooden horse toy, leaving the venue with their bride atop the miniature steed for a fun and picturesque send-off.

Also read: Viral video: This groom in Uttar Pradesh ditches luxury car, opts for a bulldozer bidaai, arriving to the wedding in JCB

However, one groom with a particularly rustic aesthetic took things a step further. What began as an emotional bidaai, the ceremonial farewell of the bride and groom, quickly turned into a viral sensation.

After completing the wedding rituals, the newlyweds initially sat in an SUV for their bidaai. But as the car hit the road, a convoy of JCB trucks joined the wedding party, creating an unforgettable spectacle. The video quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), with social media users dubbing it the “bulldozer wedding.”

Also read: ‘Wild’ video of water droplets orbiting a needle in space stuns fans: ‘Zero gravity is so dope’ - watch