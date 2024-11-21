Menu Explore
Dramatic video captures 5-storey building in Hyderabad tilting dangerously to its side

BySanya Jain
Nov 21, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Panic ensued in Hyderabad after a five-storey building tilted dangerously to the side, sparking concerns about imminent collapse. Authorities say that the building suddenly tilted towards its left at around 9 pm on Tuesday, triggering panic among the residents.

A building in Hyderabad began to tilt to its side, leading to its demolition(X/@sudhakarudumula)
A building in Hyderabad began to tilt to its side, leading to its demolition(X/@sudhakarudumula)

The building, named Happy Residency, was constructed just two years ago. Located in Siddiq Nagar in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area, it was home to several families who are now seeking answers. The building housed 12 apartments, according to The New Indian Express.

The tilting on Tuesday night led to panic among its residents, with one person even jumping off the third floor. After running out of the building, residents were forced to spend the night out in the open. A few residents suffered injuries during the mishap, including Sadiq ur Rahman, who fell off the third floor and suffered serious back injuries and a fractured leg.

A dramatic video has captured how the leaning structure was carefully demolished after residents were evacuated.

Watch the video below:

More than 50 residents were evacuated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday night. The demolition work was completed by Wednesday evening.

Here's what happened

Residents say that the building began to shake and large cracks appeared before the tilting.

“At around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the building started shaking, and visible cracks appeared. By 8:30 pm, police and other officials arrived,” said M Srikant, who was forced to spend the night outdoors along with his family.

Another tenant named Anjana Dasardar said that crackling sounds were heard before the building began shaking.

The Town Planning department suspects that digging in a neighbouring plot destabilised the foundation of Happy Residency.

Sreenu, the builder working on the adjacent plot, has reportedly offered compensation to the tenants for their losses. A police case has been filed against him, with charges including negligence endangering personal safety (Section 125) and mischief (Section 324).

