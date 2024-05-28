Dramatic video shows IndiGo passenger walking on plane's wing after bomb hoax on Delhi-Varanasi flight

Dramatic visuals showed an IndiGo pilot and a woman passenger sliding out of the aircraft after a bomb hoax forced an emergency evacuation of a flight from Delhi to Varanasi at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning. An IndiGo crew helping a passenger walk on the plane's wing after coming out of the emergency exit. (X/@ANI)

The footage shows the pilot sliding out of the aircraft using the emergency slides, highlighting the tense moments following the threat. An elderly woman passenger and an IndiGo crew can be seen coming out to the wing of the plane through the emergency exit, with the airhostess helping the passenger walk on the wing by holding her hand as she takes her to another emergency slide.

Watch the viral video here:

The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staff and 176 passengers onboard and launch a search operation shortly before Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

‘Bomb @5:30’

"At around 5 am, an information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the phrase "bomb @5.30'' written on it," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

It was treated as a hoax after the authorities conducted a thorough search inside the aircraft and found no suspicious items.

Passengers sent on another flight

"An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi, which was delayed due to a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. The passengers were provided with refreshments and were boarded. The flight departed for Varanasi at 11:10am. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline said in a statement.

Earlier this month, an Air India flight to Vadodara in Gujarat received a similar bomb hoax before it was set to depart. In that case too, a crew member had found the word “bomb” written on a tissue paper left inside the lavatory, requesting in the flight being sent to an isolation bay.