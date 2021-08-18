Drone captures its own rescue, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?

You may have seen the videos on the Internet that are captured by drones and show something incredible. This video, which is now going viral, is a perfect addition to that category. It is a clip that shows the rescue of a drone captured by the device itself.

Though it’s not clear where or when the video was captured, the clip is now being shared across various social media platforms – especially Twitter and Reddit.

“#Drone captures perfect shot of its own rescue,” reads the caption of the Twitter post. The video opens to show two men running on a bridge. Within a few moments, one of them jumps into a water body, beside the bridge, and swims towards the drone to catch it.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,400 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Good save,” wrote a Twitter user. “Now, that’s awesome,” shared another. Netizens on Reddit too shared similar reactions. “Nice catch,” commented a Redditor. “The drone almost became a drown,” joked another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

