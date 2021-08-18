Home / Trending / Drone captures its own rescue, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?
The image shows a man swimming towards the drone to rescue it.(Screengrab)
Drone captures its own rescue, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?

“#Drone captures perfect shot of its own rescue,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:43 PM IST

You may have seen the videos on the Internet that are captured by drones and show something incredible. This video, which is now going viral, is a perfect addition to that category. It is a clip that shows the rescue of a drone captured by the device itself.

Though it’s not clear where or when the video was captured, the clip is now being shared across various social media platforms – especially Twitter and Reddit.

“#Drone captures perfect shot of its own rescue,” reads the caption of the Twitter post. The video opens to show two men running on a bridge. Within a few moments, one of them jumps into a water body, beside the bridge, and swims towards the drone to catch it.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,400 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Good save,” wrote a Twitter user. “Now, that’s awesome,” shared another. Netizens on Reddit too shared similar reactions. “Nice catch,” commented a Redditor. “The drone almost became a drown,” joked another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
