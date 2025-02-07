Drunk Russian woman creates ruckus on Raipur road after car accident. She was sitting on driver’s lap before crash

A speeding car collided with a scooter in Raipur on Wednesday night, leaving three people seriously injured. According to eyewitnesses, a Russian woman and a lawyer – both heavily intoxicated – were behind the wheel at the time of the crash. A Russian woman was seen yelling and crying after a car accident in Raipur.(X/@gharkekalesh)

The Russian woman was sitting on the lawyer’s lap moments before their Indigo car crashed into a scooter carrying three people, said eyewitnesses quoted by India Today. Witnesses say this severely hampered the driver’s ability to see the road.

The car accident left the three scooterists with heavy injuries. They were rushed to Mekahara Hospital. Latest reports indicate they have now been discharged after receiving necessary medical attention.

Ruckus on road

After the crash, the woman created a ruckus on the road. Videos that have emerged on social media show her crying and yelling in the presence of police personnel and onlookers who gathered at the spot.

The woman was seen resisting the police’s attempts to take her to the police station as she screamed about her missing phone. “Please cooperate,” a police officer was heard telling the woman, who paid no heed to this advice and continued speaking over them.

Bystanders at the site were heard advising the cops to get a “mahila constable” or woman constable to control the intoxicated Russian.

News website India Today reported that the Russian woman was in India on a tourist visa. She and her fellow driver, the lawyer, were eventually taken into custody. The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Telibandha police station.

Police say that the car had a “Government of India’’ sticker on it. The car owner and the woman were presented before the court and police have sought their custody as it investigates the case.

