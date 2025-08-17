Drunk VP cuss at 25-year-old employee, she quits on spot, sues boss for ‘harassment and intimidation’

A 25-year-old woman’s decision to quit her job during a heated confrontation at a conference has sparked a discussion among social media users about hostile workplace culture. The individual claimed that her VP of marketing was drunk when the incident occurred. A woman claimed that her boss almost threw wine at her at an event. (Unsplash/julienlphoto)

“Boss cussed at me at a conference and almost threw her wine at me, so I quit on the spot,” a Reddit user claimed. The 25-year-old said she joined this job in April after getting fired from her last one.

She claimed that her boss micromanages her and during a recent conference, she slammed the employee at the conference.

“She came to the booth super drunk and started yelling at me and cussing me out for that. She literally told me to f**k off and stop being so f**king lazy among other insults. I yelled back and her and said ‘don’t you ever f**king talking to me like that’ which she replied ‘I will not let someone as young and junior as you talk back to me’ along with other insults. So I said ‘ok, then I quit’,” the employee continued.

Take a look at the full Reddit post:

What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “I think you wasted a good opportunity of having your boss fired while you retained your job. She came drunk and almost assaulted you. In this situation, I remain calm and call HR or her boss. And let them handle it.” The OP responded, “Oh, I already contacted HR. My mom is an employment lawyer and is filing a lawsuit. She was yelling at me in front of everyone multiple times, and I was just not going to deal with that any longer.”

Another remarked, “Do you have any evidence that this happened? Witnesses, recording? Or just your word against hers? HR tends to take the manager's side unless you have solid proof.” The OP shared, “Yeah, exactly. It was just me and her. That is why I’m quitting and just suing her. She already has one lawsuit against her, so the company will likely just settle with me because they don’t want to go through all that.”

A third posted, "I've worked only at startups for the past 15 years. None are like what you described. The complete opposite, in fact.” A fourth wrote, “When you say ‘boss’, do you mean the company's owner? Or some 'manager' person? We need to clear this up first before we can discuss. The employee said, “She’s VP of Marketing.”

A fourth wrote, “You said your mom is filing a lawsuit? What is the cause of action? She almost threw wine at you, but didn’t. Hostile workplace? The OP posted, “Hostile workplace, harassment, and intimidation. This was not the only incident where she was like this.”