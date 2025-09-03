Dubai Bling’s Safa raises eyebrows with dramatic outfit for daughter’s school drop

Reality TV star Safa Siddiqui is raising eyebrows with an over-the-top outfit she wore to drop her daughter to school. Safa, who found fame with Netflix’s Dubai Bling reality series, chose a striking red jacket with a structured and exaggerated collar for her daughter’s first day back to school. Safa Siddiqui chose a dramatic outfit for her daughter's first day of school (Instagram/@safa_dubai)

She paired the jacket with red trousers, platform heels and black sunglasses. “First day school drop-off,” the Dubai-based content creator and TV star wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures that show her posing with her daughter – who, in contrast to her mother, wore a simple school uniform of a white shirt and navy skirt.

Safa faces backlash

Reactions to her Instagram post were largely negative. Social media users criticised her for ‘stealing’ her daughter’s thunder and making her first day of school all about herself.

Many felt that the extravagant outfit would have been better suited to a fashion event rather than a school drop.

“The first day of school is your child's day , not yours. It’s just a failed attempt to get attention. What you wore is neither appropriate for a parent going to school, nor is it even stylish. This is a school, not a Halloween party,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Poor kid, instead of making the first day of school about your children you made it about yourself,” said another.

“Way to steal the child’s thunder,” a commenter added. “Glad you went for a casual option,” another quipped sarcastically.

One comment under the post read: “Is it your first school day? Let your daughter be the center of attention on HER first day of school, it’s a one time thing and it’s not about you.”

Who is Safa Siddiqui?

Safa Siddiqui is a London-born fashion designer, model, businesswoman, and reality TV star of Iraqi descent. She rose to fame on season one of Dubai Bling, where her fiery personality and love for family made her a fan favorite. Safa previously worked in real estate, where she met her husband, Fahad Siddiqui, and the couple married in a traditional Indian ceremony in 2018. In 2025, she launched her own real estate company, Decisive Living, where she now serves as CEO.