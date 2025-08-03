Dubai chocolate burger goes viral for its sugar overload: 'Insulin just left the chat'

Food has long been a bridge between cultures, bringing people together through shared flavours and traditions. But when imagination enters the kitchen, it can lead to creations that are nothing short of extraordinary. That is exactly what a UAE-based dessert bar has done with its latest offering — the Dubai chocolate burger. A Dubai chocolate burger sparked mixed reactions online.(Instagram/z.blogs)

(Also read: Robot spotted running across Dubai street in viral video: ‘Rushing to pee? Looking for a job?’)

A peek inside the chocolate burger

The dessert, which has quickly caught the internet’s eye, was recently featured in an Instagram reel by food vlogger Zehra A Syed. In the clip, viewers get a close look at the layers that form this unique treat. It combines pistachio mousse, a layer of pistachio kunafa, and a Belgian brownie, all stacked between slices of English cake. The dish is served with a container of Belgian chocolate on the side, which can be either drizzled on top or used as a dipping sauce.

Check out the clip here:

The caption accompanying the reel reads, "Egypt's popular dessert spot has launched a NEW dessert in Dubai and you're not going to believe it. This trend has taken over all the food items you can imagine, and here we've got a burger! Layers of pistachio mousse, pistachio kunafa and a Belgian brownie sandwiched between a fluffy English cake and it tastes yummy - can be shared too."

Internet reacts with mixed emotions

The unusual dessert has certainly struck a chord with social media users. While some are eager to try it, others remain sceptical about its taste and appearance.

One user commented, "Add insulin in that burger." Another viewer remarked, "This is dessert gone mad, but I won’t lie, I’d probably still eat it." A different user shared, "Insulin just left the chat." Someone else noted, "They really turned a burger into dessert? That’s both genius and madness." Another user questioned, "Why would you mess with burgers like that? Some things are sacred." Meanwhile, a more curious comment read, "I’m not sure what I’m seeing but I need to taste it now." One sceptic added, "This is peak influencer bait. Not everything needs to be a reel."