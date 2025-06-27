Dubai Crown Prince foots the bill for everyone dining at mall restaurant: ‘It happens all the time’

A viral video has sparked buzz online after a woman claimed that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, popularly known as Fazza, paid the bill for every diner at a restaurant he visited. In a viral video, a woman explained that she was at the same restaurant where Fazza had come for lunch.(Instagam/faz3)

In a video shared by local media outlet Lovin Dubai, the woman claimed that she was at La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall, the same restaurant where Fazza had come for lunch.

“He paid the entire bill,” she said, estimating the total amount to be between AED 25,000 and AED 30,000 ($6,800 to $8,200 USD). Lovin Dubai captioned the post, “Covers the bill for everyone dining at a restaurant in Dubai! That’s our Crown Prince.”

(Also Read: ‘Is it legal in India to stay on a boat?’: Man ‘unable’ to afford house in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad asks)

Watch the video here:

How did social media users react?

The gesture sparked a wave of admiration online. Many praised Sheikh Hamdan for his generosity, calling him “a great person with a golden heart” and “someone who always does something amazing.”

Others shared personal experiences, with one user commenting, “It happens all the time. Happened to me once.” Another user added a hopeful note, saying, “When I moved to Dubai four years ago, my goal was to meet him so I could ask him to be my business partner. Still waiting.”

The post was also flooded with blessings, with several users writing, “May Allah bless him and his family.”

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is also Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UA. Known for his humility, adventurous spirit, and deep connection with residents and expats alike, has long been admired across the UAE.

(Also Read: Billionaire calls out Prada for selling ‘Kolhapuri chappals’ at ₹1 lakh: ‘Cashing in on our culture’)