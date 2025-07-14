Dubai ‘job interview’ turns ugly as woman faces xenophobic insults: ‘Go back to your country’

A Reddit user has drawn attention to a distressing experience faced by his sister during a supposed job interview in Dubai. The man, posting under the username @Only_Warning_2486, recounted how his sister, who was seeking a Personal Assistant role, was lured into a humiliating encounter under the pretext of a professional meeting. A woman in Dubai was insulted during a job interview held in a cafe, sparking outrage over xenophobic behaviour.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: ‘Wear makeup, red lipstick’: Emirates flight attendant reveals job requirements)

Misleading offer and unprofessional setting

In his post titled “My Sister Was Humiliated in a Job Interview in Dubai – Please Be Careful”, the user shared:

“My sister was invited for an interview for a Personal Assistant role by a man in Dubai who claims to own a perfume business and work for another company. She was upfront in her LinkedIn messages that she doesn’t have a university degree, but he insisted she come for an interview anyway, which was held in a café, not an office.”

According to him, the man spent the first 10 minutes ignoring her while scrolling through his phone. When he finally did speak, it was to dismiss her candidacy outright: “I asked my HR, but without a degree it’s not possible.”

From rejection to verbal abuse

But what followed, as described in the post, went beyond mere professional rejection. The man reportedly launched into a tirade of offensive remarks, belittling her background and insulting her ambitions.

“You won’t land a job here without a degree.”

“You might be lucky to get a receptionist job at best.”

“Why do you live in JVC? Move to Sharjah.”

“You roam around sightseeing in Dubai, then go back to your country and become a burden to your sister.”

“For your qualification, I can only put you on a cleaner visa.”

“She left the interview feeling crushed,” the brother wrote. “This wasn’t an interview, it was verbal abuse and classist, xenophobic behaviour.”

A cautionary tale for job seekers

The user urged others especially young women and new expats—to remain vigilant: “If someone insists on meeting at a café or non-office... if they ignore what you’ve already told them, then insult you... Leave. Block them. And report them. You are not the problem.”

Check out the post here:

Reactions online

The post quickly gathered support and concern from Reddit users. One commenter empathised, saying, “Some just use interviews as power plays. This is disgusting.” Another wrote, “The way he spoke about visas and nationalities says it all pure elitism.”

(Also read: UAE Golden Visa for ₹23 lakh? The celebrations may have been premature)

A user remarked, “These kinds of fake interviews are alarmingly common in Dubai.” While another shared, “Her courage to attend despite knowing her limitations shows strength, not weakness.”

Others encouraged action: “Name and shame him. These people thrive on anonymity.”