Dubai Police joins NRIs’ Onam celebrations in Karama, wholesome video goes viral

Indian festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm worldwide and often gain attention for their sense of community. This spirit was seen in Dubai’s Karama district, where Onam was celebrated with great joy, and the celebrations became even more special when Dubai Police joined in. Onam was celebrated in Dubai and other parts of the UAE.(@dxbstreetphotography/Instagram)

The video of the Onam celebration was shared by @dxbstreetphotography, with the caption, “Dubai Police extending their support for the Onam celebrations at Karama”.

In the video, residents are seen enjoying traditional dance, music, games, and fun activities. People dressed in bright clothes added to the lively mood, which felt just like the festive streets of Kerala.

The viral video also captures a Dubai Police officer warmly addressing the crowd, saying, “We love you, we really love you… enjoy.”

Social media users loved how they joined the celebrations and interacted warmly with the crowd, calling it heartwarming.

The video was shared on September 6, 2025, and since then, it has garnered 6.5 lakh views and more than 49,000 likes.

Social media users called Dubai Police’s gesture heart-touching and said it showed the true spirit of unity in Dubai.

One of the users, Favas Mannazhi Chalavara, commented, “We sincerely thank the Dubai Police Department for their gracious presence and support at our Onam celebration program. Your participation added great value to the event.”

A second user commented, “Dubai police are really kind.”

Another user commented, “I know this police officer, he is balooshi, pure Gentleman and kind-hearted officer, bless him.”

Onam celebrations:

Onam, the auspicious Hindu festival, is celebrated for ten days across South India, especially in Kerala. It signals the start of the harvest season and the close of the monsoon.

During this time, people prepare elaborate feasts known as Onasadya, decorate their homes with floral designs called Pookalam, and welcome the legendary King Mahabali back to Earth with devotion and joy.