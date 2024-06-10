Durex’s playful post on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match: ‘Biting limited to…’

Cricket fans were on the edge of their seats while watching the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on June 9 in New York. Many who streamed the match online were glued to their screens for hours. As India secured a close win against the arch-rivals Pakistan in New York, Durex shared a playful post on this “nail-biting” thriller. Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2024: Durex shared this post on Instagram.(Instagram/@durex.india)

“But might just change later,” wrote Durex while sharing a post on Instagram.

The post, shared by Durex, reads, “Biting.” They added that this “biting” is “only limited to nails tonight”.

Take a look at the Durex’s Instagram post below:

Durex’s quirky post gained a lot of traction on Instagram. While many liked it, some even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this post by Durex:

“Next level marketing,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Nice.”

“Fabulous,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Super.”

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup

The two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, locked horns on Sunday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. They limited the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue to 119 runs in 19 overs. Although Pakistan started off strong, they could only make 113 runs in 20 overs, leading India to a six-run victory.

India will play two more T20 World Cup matches in the ongoing tournament. The first match is scheduled for June 12 against hosts the United States at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Men in Blue will play their second match against Canada on June 15 at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament is being hosted by the West Indies and the United States, marking the first time the US is hosting a World Cup.

The tournament began on June 2 with the first match between Canada and the United States, which the latter won by seven wickets. India played its first match of the tournament on June 5 against Ireland and won the match by eight wickets.

The tournament is currently in the “group stage” and will advance to the “super eight” and eventually to the semi-finals and the final.