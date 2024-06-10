Sachin Tendulkar on India’s close win over Pakistan in New York: ‘New continent, same result’

“India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result,” is what Sachin Tendulkar posted on X following India’s six-run victory against Pakistan in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup. He further congratulated the entire team for their “wonderful” performance in the United States. India won the match against Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York by six runs. (X/@sachin_rt)

He added, “T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today.”

“What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India,” Tendulkar further expressed.

Take a look at the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar below:

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan, the two arch-rivals, locked horns in a thrilling encounter at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. They limited the Men in Blue to 119 runs in 19 overs. Although Pakistan started off strong, they ultimately fell short, and India won the match by six runs.

India will play two more matches in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The first match is scheduled for June 12 against hosts America at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Following this, they will play against Canada on June 15 at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament is being hosted by the West Indies and the United States, marking the first time the US is hosting a World Cup.

The tournament began on June 2 with the first match between Canada and the United States, which the latter won by seven wickets. India played its first match of the tournament on June 5 against Ireland and won the match by eight wickets.

The tournament is currently in the “group stage” and will advance to the “super eight” and eventually to the semi-finals and the final.