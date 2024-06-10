Ind vs Pak: Delhi Police's viral post adds to India's celebratory victory over Pakistan

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan took the pitch at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field first. They set their chase at 120 runs after taking all of India's wickets in 19 overs. However, when it was India's turn to face them, the Pakistan cricket team fell short, and India won by six runs. India vs Pakistan: The Pakistan cricket team fell short, and India won by six runs.(AP)

Following the intense match, the celebration was not limited to the stadium. The victory sparked a wave of excitement on various social media platforms, with numerous individuals expressing their jubilation. Even the Delhi Police joined in the celebration, and their witty post quickly went viral and added to the post-match buzz.

The Delhi Police, in a post that quickly gained traction, humorously wrote, "Hey, @NYPDnews. We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!" and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?" (Also Read: India dominates Pakistan in cricket yet again, X explodes in joy)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 10. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over five lakh views. The post also has more than 5,200 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Pakistan fan's viral 'engineers' in India poster has a Saurabh Netravalkar reference)

