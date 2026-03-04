Dutch bride surprises Marwadi groom with Rajasthani dance, internet reacts: 'Women in love'

A cross-cultural wedding moment has charmed social media users after a Dutch bride surprised her Marwadi groom with a vibrant Rajasthani dance performance. The bride ended the performance by playfully pulling her groom onto the dance floor to join her. (@ritualstoreels/Instagram)

The heartwarming video quickly gained attention online, with viewers praising the bride’s enthusiasm and her thoughtful way of surprising her groom.

The video was shared on Instagram by Rituals To Reels with the caption, “When the Dutch bride surprises the Marwadi groom with a Rajasthani song.”

In the video, the bride (Lotte Leela) walks towards her groom while gently sprinkling flower petals to start her surprise performance. She then starts performing Rajasthani dance steps to impress the groom.

Her expressions remain joyful and confident throughout the performance, drawing smiles from wedding guests, who were seen recording her performance while smiling.

The bride also added to the playful moment at the end of the performance by pulling her groom onto the dance floor to join her.

Social media users praised the bride’s effort to honour Rajasthani traditions, with many describing the moment as “beautiful” and “heartwarming”.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

