Dutch bride surprises Marwadi groom with Rajasthani dance, internet reacts: 'Women in love'
A cross-cultural wedding moment has charmed social media users after a Dutch bride surprised her Marwadi groom with a vibrant Rajasthani dance performance.
The heartwarming video quickly gained attention online, with viewers praising the bride’s enthusiasm and her thoughtful way of surprising her groom.
The video was shared on Instagram by Rituals To Reels with the caption, “When the Dutch bride surprises the Marwadi groom with a Rajasthani song.”
In the video, the bride (Lotte Leela) walks towards her groom while gently sprinkling flower petals to start her surprise performance. She then starts performing Rajasthani dance steps to impress the groom.
Her expressions remain joyful and confident throughout the performance, drawing smiles from wedding guests, who were seen recording her performance while smiling.
The bride also added to the playful moment at the end of the performance by pulling her groom onto the dance floor to join her.
Social media users praised the bride’s effort to honour Rajasthani traditions, with many describing the moment as “beautiful” and “heartwarming”.
Social media users praised the bride for embracing Rajasthani culture, putting effort into learning traditional dance steps, and planning a thoughtful surprise performance for her groom.
One of the users commented, “This is the cutest thing.”
A second user commented, “Truly women in love.”
A third user commented, “This is what people do in love. This is so cute, evil eyes off.”
A fourth user commented. “Soo heartwarming”
“I don't know why I am blushing,” another user commented.
Cultural blend wedding surprise:
In July 2025, Rachel Charity Brown surprised her Indian groom by choosing to wear a lehenga instead of a traditional white wedding gown. She wore a white lehenga and covered her head with her dupatta like a bridal veil.
The video went viral with over 1.3 million views in a day, with many social media users praising the beautiful cultural blend.
In the video, Rachel explained that instead of wearing a white wedding dress, she chose to wear a white lehenga as a tribute to her husband’s Punjabi heritage.