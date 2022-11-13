Eatery celebrates 104th birthday of regular guest of over twenty years. See pics

Most people have their favourite eateries where they visit regularly. Often they also form friendly relationships with the staff working at the place. This post on Facebook by a Chick-fil-A outlet is one such heartwarming example. The share is about the eatery celebrating the 104th birthday of a customer who has been visiting them for over twenty years.

“For the sixth year in a row, we were fortunate enough to celebrate one of the sweetest, most genuine, kind, and humble people we have had the pleasure to know. Mr. Steve is a regular guest of over twenty years, and one who our team has formed a special relationship with over the years. Until 2018, he visited every morning - always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day. His visit was a daily highlight and our team would carve out a good 5-10 minutes each day to sit and talk with him. He always gave the best advice about life, about what's really important, and expressed a genuine interest in the happenings of our lives,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they added that they celebrated his birthday when he turned 100 too. And now they are “blessed” to celebrate his 104th birthday.

“And as we celebrated 104, we couldn't help but feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to return even a portion of the love that he shares with our team, and for the bond that we have been able to build over the past six years of birthdays. Happy 104th birthday, Mr. Steve! Here's to many more,” they added and concluded the post.

The eatery also posted a few images along with their share:

The post was shared earlier this month. Since being posted,it has received comments from many. Some also wrote “Happy birthday” to wish the man. “What a wonderful story Happy Birthday,” posted a Facebook user. “Happy Birthday to Mr Steve and thank YOU Chick-Fil-A for making every day so special for him!,” expressed another. “How awesome is that! Happy birthday Mr Steve!,” commented a third.

