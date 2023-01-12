‘Eating like a Mumbaikar’: British High Commissioner to India tries Mumbai’s sandwich and chilli ice cream

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis is a gourmet and often posts pictures of himself enjoying famous foods in different cities of India, among other shares. And his latest post on Twitter is no different. In it, he can be seen enjoying Mumbai’s famous snacks from a roadside stall, and it has created a buzz among people.

“Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. #BombaySandwich,” wrote Allex Ellis while sharing two photos of himself enjoying the snacks. He also added ‘Come eat’ in Marathi to the post’s caption. The images shared by Alex Ellis show him trying the famous Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream while in Mumbai.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has accumulated more than 22,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected over 500 likes and several comments.

Here’s how people reacted in the tweet’s comments section:

“Ever tried Rajouri Garden’s chole bhature?” enquired an individual. “Hi Alex, Hope you agree that the Mumbai Sandwich is in a league of its own and deserves far greater recognition?” posted another. A third suggested, “Try ‘Bachelors Ice Cream’ right across the road from Girgaon Chowpatty High Commissioner, Sir!!” A fourth commented, “Thanks, adding to my to do list for next trip to #mumbaicity.”

