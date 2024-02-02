Ed Sheeran tries to win over cats with a song, gets royally ignored. Watch hilarious video

A serenade by Ed Sheeran would excite most but failed to create a mark on a very tough crowd - a clowder of super adorable cats. A video shared on Instagram shows the cats reacting rather indifferently to the world-famous singer’s performance. Some of them even diverted their attention to more pressing matters - the food kept in front of them. The image shows Ed Sheeran singing for a few cats. (Instagram/@teddysphotos)

The singer shared the video on his Instagram page. “Trying to win over the same kitties that ran away from me in 2014, same results,” Sheeran playfully captioned the post. Turns out, back in 2014 too, the singer’s performance failed to captivate the felines of the cat cafe he visited and history repeated itself a decade later in 2024.

The video opens to show the singer sitting with his guitar with several cats around him. As soon as he starts playing, almost all of them run away. A few also give him judgmental looks from afar. The clip further shows a glimpse of what happened when he visited the place back in 2014.

The video was posted three days ago. Since then, it has gone viral with nearly 16 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about Ed Sheeran’s video?

“The white one is judging you so hard,” joked an Instagram user. “I‘m glad you’re still trying to win this tough crowd over,” added another. “The club isn’t the best place to find a pet. So the cat café is where I go,” joined a third, giving a twist to Ed Sheeran's hit song Shape of You. “That's too cool. Love the one cat who wants to listen to you, she has a ‘ignore him and he will be gone’ attitude,” wrote a fourth.