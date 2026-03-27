‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega’: Ex-Google MD shares father’s priceless reaction to MacBook gift

A former Google managing director has left the internet amused after sharing a light-hearted moment involving his father. The anecdote, posted on X, quickly caught attention for its relatable humour and cultural nuance. An ex-Google MD posted about gifting his dad a MacBook, but the father insisted the box must not be discarded. (X/@parrysingh)

(Also read: Ex-Google MD relives childhood memories after stopping an ice cream van in Singapore: ‘Tastes like childhood’)

Taking to the platform, Parminder Singh wrote: “Gifted my dad a MacBook Neo laptop. As we unpacked, he ignored the notebook, grabbed the box, and declared, ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega.’”

The remark, loosely reflecting a sentiment common in many Indian households about not discarding useful packaging, struck a chord with users online.

Take a look here at the post: