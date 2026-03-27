‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega’: Ex-Google MD shares father’s priceless reaction to MacBook gift
An ex-Google MD shared his dad’s funny reaction after gifting him a MacBook, saying the box should never be thrown away.
A former Google managing director has left the internet amused after sharing a light-hearted moment involving his father. The anecdote, posted on X, quickly caught attention for its relatable humour and cultural nuance.
(Also read: Ex-Google MD relives childhood memories after stopping an ice cream van in Singapore: ‘Tastes like childhood’)
Taking to the platform, Parminder Singh wrote: “Gifted my dad a MacBook Neo laptop. As we unpacked, he ignored the notebook, grabbed the box, and declared, ‘Eh dabba koi ni phankega.’”
The remark, loosely reflecting a sentiment common in many Indian households about not discarding useful packaging, struck a chord with users online.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet relates to ‘dad logic’
The post has garnered more than 143,000 views, with several users chiming in to share similar experiences and humorous takes. Many found the father’s reaction both nostalgic and deeply relatable.
One user wrote, “This is peak Indian parenting energy, the box is always more important.” Another commented, “Laptops come and go, but the dabba stays forever.” A third user added, “My dad still has boxes from 10 years ago, just in case.”
Others joined in with witty observations. “That box will now store important documents, wires and probably nothing useful,” one user joked, while another said, “Every Indian home has a secret stash of such boxes.”
Some users also highlighted the practicality behind the habit. “Honestly, they are not wrong. Those boxes come in handy more times than we admit,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “Parents see value where we don’t, and that is a lesson in itself.”
More than just humour
While the post is being widely shared for laughs, it also reflects a generational mindset shaped by frugality and resourcefulness. For many, especially in Indian households, items like boxes are rarely discarded and are often repurposed for storage or future use.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More