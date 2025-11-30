Elderly duo’s first ride in a self driving car wins hearts, internet calls their excitement ‘pure joy’

A heartwarming video featuring two elderly men taking their first ever ride in a self driving car has captured the internet’s attention, reminding viewers of how magical modern technology can feel for those who grew up long before such innovations existed. For many who were born in an age of high end gadgets, tech often feels like an everyday entitlement. Yet for older generations, each new leap can still feel nothing short of extraordinary. A viral clip showed two elderly men enjoying their first self driving car ride.(Instagram/patriotickenny)

The clip, shared on Instagram by the handle Patriotic Kenny, has been posted in three parts. The first video shows the duo standing beside the autonomous vehicle, stunned that the car is moving entirely on its own. Their expressions shift from disbelief to wide eyed excitement once they step inside and the vehicle begins to glide forward without anyone touching the wheel.

“With @waymo coming to my backyard in Minneapolis, we had to reshare my first ride” the caption read.

Take a look here at the post:

Their reactions capture child like curiosity

In the second part of the video, the two can be seen examining every detail of the ride. They lean forward, take in each movement of the steering wheel and quietly assess how the system works. At one point, they even joke about the police, mildly worried about how law enforcement might react to a car with no driver.

The final clip shows the ride concluding. As the car comes to a halt, the men share their overall impressions. Their reactions are filled with admiration for how far technology has come, along with genuine surprise at how smoothly the journey went. They describe the experience as nothing less than astonishing.

Internet reacts with affection

The video swiftly went viral, attracting more than 5 lakh views and sparking a wave of reactions from social media users. Many expressed affection for the men’s enthusiasm, noting how their excitement felt refreshing.

One user commented that the duo looked “happier than most youngsters trying tech for the first time”. Another said the video was “so wholesome it made my day”. A third wrote that their reactions felt “like watching kids experience a magic trick”. Someone else said they were “smiling from start to end because of these legends”. Another viewer added that the pair showed “pure joy in its truest form”. A user also mentioned that the moment proved “tech can still amaze us no matter our age”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)