Elderly man dances to Hrithik Roshan's Dil Na Diya, leaves netizens amazed. Watch

Published on Aug 19, 2022 02:31 PM IST

The video of an elderly man dancing to the Hindi song Dil Na Diya from the film Krrish, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows an elderly man dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Dil Na Diya.(Instagram / @s.sureshdancer)
ByNeha Yadav

Everyone has got a dancer hidden inside themselves. There are also instances when we see people dancing their heart out, shedding all inhibitions. One such performance was captured in this Instagram video which has wowed people. It shows an elderly man showing his brilliant moves while grooving to the song Dil Na Diya from Hrithik Roshan’s film Krrish.

The video was shared by Instagram user S. Suresh (@s.sureshdancer) on August 10. The video captures the talented dancer showing several hook steps while dancing to the song. Many Instagram users found the video inspiring and lauded Suresh’s dancing talent.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to groove too:

The video has accumulated more than 50,000 views and around 29,000 likes as netizens admired Suresh’s killer moves. The dancer left Instagram users amazed with his brilliant performance.

Impressed by his dancing style, most Instagram users commented with heart emoticons. One Instagram user commented, “Age is just a number guys.” “Fantastic mind-blowing,” another wrote. S. Suresh has more than 16,000 followers on Instagram. He frequently posts videos of him dancing to different hit songs.

