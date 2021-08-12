Elderly man falls while mowing lawn. First responders help him, finish the job

There is something incredible about the various stories of kindness that often leave people with a warm feeling in their heart. This tale of how some first responders mowed the lawn of an elderly man who fell ill is one such clip. A video showcasing them finishing the job has now left many emotional. There is a possibility that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

The video was shared on an Instagram page called Nextdoor. The clip was originally posted on TiKTok. “First responders going above and beyond,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to explain that the 93-year-old man was taken to a hospital by paramedics after he fell while mowing his lawn. The fire department crew, who also answered to the call, stayed back to make sure that his lawn is mowed and racked. While replying to their own post, the Insta page also informed that the elderly man is doing fine.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received tons of comments from people. Many wrote how the video left them emotional.

“I must have something in my eyes,” wrote an Instagram user. “This act of kindness melts my heart. Thank you firefighters,” shared another. “Shout out to those men who did a great deed,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

