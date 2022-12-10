Elderly man singing Tum Hi Aana in local train wins hearts. Watch

When you are travelling, you must have noticed that many people sit and watch something on their phones. And others might plug in their earphones and listen to music. Nowadays, hardly anyone looks up from their screens and admires the beauty around them. But, sometimes, when a person does that, it may tug at your heartstrings. An elderly man recently became engrossed in the song Tum Hi Aana from the film Marjaavaan and started singing it while staring outside from the train's window. He also drums his finger and makes a tune on his hands.

The post's caption read, "The song was playing in the train. When the man heard it, he also started singing the song."

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just one day back. Since being shared, it has been liked 7000 times and has more than 98,000 views. Many have also commented on the video.

One person in the comments added, "Have seen him at Vapi station. He himself plays the songs on his music player and sings along. Makes everyone happy around him with his singing." A second person added, "Happiness is in the tone, so humbly will spend life." "Aapko dekha kar muje apne grandfather ki yaad aa gyi vho bhi aase hi gate the old movie song .am missing so much and am sure I will meet them again (After seeing you, I miss my grandfather. I am missing him so much and I am sure I will meet him again) said a third.