Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts

It’s always precious to watch the older generation discovering something new yet simple and being completely surprised by it. Their precious expression of wonder surely makes the clip a delight to watch. This Reddit video featuring an elderly lady celebrating her birthday is no different. The clip may fill your heart with joy.

The video starts with the woman sitting in front of a lavish cake wearing a pretty dress and a tiara. As the clip commences, someone lights up the birthday candle on the cake which gradually opens up to form a beautiful flower. The elderly woman’s amazement while watching that is something you just can’t miss.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared some 15 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 5,100 upvotes and several reactions. People loved the heartening clip and expressed how wholesome the elderly woman’s expression was. Many shared how delighted she must have been after seeing the flower candle. Others simply showered the comments section with love and heart emojis.

“She’s so cute with her little tiara on,” wrote a Reddit user. “Why are grandmas so genuine? It makes my heart so warm when I see old people just so full of happiness!” commented another. “Aww the look of joy on her face!” pointed a third.

What do you think of this video?

