Elderly woman recalls her first love. Video is heartwarming to watch

It is always such a sweet moment when someone recalls their first love no matter how old they get. When people reminisce about their first love, their eyes light up and it is really heart melting to watch. Like this video of an elderly woman who remembers her first love in a video posted on Instagram. Her expressions as she remembers her first love will warm your heart and make you go aww.

The video was posted on March 7 by the account southernseniorlivingnewsand it has got over 2.10 lakh views so far. In the video, an elderly woman is asked, “Who was your first love?” To which she replies that it was her first husband. When asked why did you fall in love with him, she replies, “Oh my God, he was cute.” “He was a big football player. He had blonde, curly hair, blue eyes and a smile that would light up anything and he was a sweetheart,” the woman says remembering her first husband.

Watch the video below:

“I want to know more about her story,” commented an Instagram user. “Love this! Everyone who is old was once young. In love with a curly haired, blue eyed, bright smiling football player,” posted another. A third individual said, “I hope they had decades together.” “The eyes of her....it narrates the whole tale,” reads another comment.

The video is credited to Instagram account deanmpal.

What are your thoughts about this sweet video of an elderly woman recalling her first love?