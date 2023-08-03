Elephant breaks vehicle of forest officials, then runs away. Watch

There are many videos that show elephants playing around in forests. Now, another such video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

An elephant came towards the car of forest officials and broke a window.(Twitter/@IFS Parveen Kaswan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Passengers’ close call with elephant caught on camera. Watch

IFS Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a video of an elephant. The clip opens to show a vehicle with its doors open. Then soon, the jumbo comes running to it and closes the doors of the vehicle. Then it hits the car twice and runs away. Fortunately, no one was inside the car when the jumbo hit it. In the caption of the post, IFS Parveen Kaswan wrote, “Seems he broke our vehicle just for the sheer fun. Luckily the staff were on tower. Jungle life.”

Watch the video of the elephant hitting the car here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on August 1. Since being shared it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The clip has also received over 1,800 likes. Many also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s what people had to say about this clip:

An individual wrote, “He is just making sure the doors are shut." A second added, "The vehicle is intact in the video, sir. It looks like the gentle giant was just shutting the doors!" A third commented, "He's clearly sending a message that car doors should be closed for safety and in the end, seems to show a little bit of anger as well for enforcement of safety." A fourth said, "He is just playing! too cute, thanks for sharing!" A fifth shared, "Seems he didn’t expect his strength to shake the vehicle. He was very decent and cute, thought to close the doors." A sixth expressed, "He thought you had gifted him a hot wheel, and seemed to enjoy his game."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}