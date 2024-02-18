Elephant family ‘bonds over’ water trough in Tamil Nadu forest. Heartwarming scene captured on camera

IAS Supriya Sahu took to X to share a video of an elephant family enjoying their time near the newly constructed water trough in a deep forest in Tamil Nadu. This water trough is a part of the broader initiative undertaken by the government to ensure that wildlife has access to clean drinking water in their natural habitats. The video has won the hearts of netizens, with many lauding the positive and thoughtful approach undertaken by the forest officials. Tamil Nadu: A herd of elephants drinking water from a water trough in a forest. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“A beautiful elephant family with babies in tow bonds over a water trough newly constructed in a deep forest area in Tamil Nadu for elephants and wildlife. Tamil Nadu Forest Department is creating these troughs to ensure an adequate supply of water for wildlife. Last year, 17 troughs were created, and this year, 18 are underway under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response. Tamil Nadu forest video #TBGPCCR, wrote IAS Supriya Sahu while sharing the video on X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The video shows a herd of elephants quenching their thirst by drinking water from the water trough. The water trough is an artificial container that aims to provide drinking water to animals and livestock on farms.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on February 17 on X. Since being shared, the video has received over 24,200 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“The much-required resource in summer for wildlife,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What a sight to behold! Awesome indeed. This emphasises the need to protect our forest & increase the green cover. Thank you, ma’am, for all your efforts.”

“Wow! This is really pleasing news! Thanks to all those who thought of building these troughs and implementing them. It is heartwarming!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Positive and thoughtful approach. Good morning. Blessed daughter of nature who got the chance to serve the wildlife from the core. Keep it up.”

“The little one must be a few days old,” wrote a fifth.