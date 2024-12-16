Elephant politely signals man to move aside in viral video: 'Humans have much to learn'

Nature has a unique way of leaving us in awe, and a recently viral video has done just that. The clip features an elephant calmly signalling to a man, reminding him to step aside from its path. The man, realising the gentle nudge, quickly obliges, making the entire interaction feel almost playful. Elephant calmly signalled man to move, gently asking him to step aside in viral video. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

The video, shared by the account @AmazingNature on X (formerly Twitter), lasts just 23 seconds but has captured hearts worldwide. Posted with the caption, “Elephant gently reminding the human that he is in the way,” the clip has drawn praise for showcasing the elephant’s considerate and composed nature.

Viewers have called the elephant’s behaviour a testament to the inherent gentleness of wildlife. One user commented, “This is incredible—such intelligence and grace in one moment.” Another added, “We humans have so much to learn from animals like this.” A different user expressed, “This is why elephants are my favourite creatures. Their kindness is unmatched.” Others marvelled at the mutual respect in the encounter, with one saying, “Both the man and the elephant handled this so well.”

Meet Raja: Sri Lanka’s famous toll-collecting elephant

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, a 40-year-old elephant named Raja has become a local sensation for his one-of-a-kind habit of “collecting tolls” from passing vehicles. Positioned along the Buttala-Kataragama road, Raja halts vehicles with his trunk extended, patiently waiting for food offerings.

Drivers know the drill—Raja expects his “tax” in the form of fruits or other treats before allowing them to proceed. Occasionally, there’s a bit of playful negotiation, but Raja always stands his ground. Once his demands are met, he steps aside, letting vehicles continue their journey.

Locals have affectionately dubbed him the most punctual and reliable tax collector, and his antics have turned him into a beloved figure in the area.