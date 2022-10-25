Elephant tries to enter a moving bus, watch how driver handles the situation

Humans are constantly entertained by animals and their endearing antics. There is a ton of adorable elephant videos all over social media. And adding to this list is a recent video showing an elephant attempting to board a bus. In a video shared by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra you can see an elephant trying to enter a bus. Then the bus stops as it approaches the elephant up close. The elephant appeared to be trying to open the bus door. The driver, however, controls the vehicle without endangering anyone and swiftly moves away from the tusker.

In the caption of his post, IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra wrote, "#Diwali Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the holidays."

Take a look at the elephant trying to enter a moving bus here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has 1485 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "It seems like he is first stopping the driver and then trying to enter the bus. It has done this before." Another person said, "It seems the elephant is eagerly waiting to join the ride into the bus." A third person added, "The Elephant clearly stopped the bus and tried to get into it. Perhaps, he has the soul of a villager trying to get back home." "There is an empty bus coming behind; maybe he can sit in that," added a fourth.