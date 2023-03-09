Home / Trending / Elon Musk and Elaine Benes’ ‘dance-off’ in a fan-edited video goes viral. Watch

Published on Mar 09, 2023 06:37 PM IST

The fan-edited video that captures a ‘dance-off’ between Elon Musk and Elaine Benes was shared on Twitter.

The image, taken from the edited video, shows Elaine Benes (left) and Elon Musk (right) dancing. (Twitter/@weisselbergers)
ByArfa Javaid

If you are feeling weekday blues and scrolling through your social media feeds to make the rest of your weekdays sunnier, we have a video that will do the trick. Shared on Twitter, the edited video captures a ‘dance-off’ between Elon Musk and Elaine Benes. Moreover, tweeple even voted on who they found more entertaining and declared Benes as the winner.

“I fixed it. Choose your fighter,” read the caption of the video shared by Twitter user Weisselberger. The video shows Elaine Benes’ famous ‘Little Kicks’ dance from the American television sitcom Seinfeld juxtaposed with Elon Musk’s quirky dance moves at a 2020 Tesla event in China.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 7, the tweet has raked up over 6.7 lakh views. It has also been liked more than 3,800 times and received a plethora of comments.

Here’s what people posted in the post’s comments section:

American actor John Ales reacted to the video and wrote, “Elaine all day.” A Twitter user expressed, “I’ll take Elaine’s little kicks, thanks.” Another added, “Elaine! Any day. All day.” “No contest, Elaine,” shared a third. “Team Elaine,” posted a fourth.

